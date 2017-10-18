× At least 6 injured in 3-car crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At least six people were taken to hospitals after a three-car crash in Guilford County Wednesday night.

The accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Hicone and McKnight Mill roads.

A trooper on the scene told FOX8 at least six people and possibly as many as eight were taken to hospitals.

At least two of the people injured were adults and some of the other victims were children, the trooper said. The trooper was unable to provide any further specifics on the wreck.

The investigation is still underway but Highway Patrol believes glare from the setting sun may have contributed to the accident.

This story will be updated as soon as we get additional information from Highway Patrol.