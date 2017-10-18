× Five shot at Maryland business park, authorities say

HARTFORD COUNTY, Md. — Five people have been shot at an office park in Maryland’s Harford County, a deputy with the county sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene — the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore — and no one has been arrested.

Witness Mike Sullivan told WBAL that someone from a nearby business described the shooting to him.

He said, “next door we have another business that we know pretty well, and as we were outside talking they guy said that he heard a bunch of arguing that calmed down. Then, he heard a bunch of more arguing. He said it sounded like a big huge fight going on and then next thing he knew he heard some noises — didn’t sound like gunshots or didn’t really think it was gunshots — but the next thing he knew that’s when all chaos broke out.”

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Emmorton Business Park after the reported shooting.

