Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A water main break closed a portion of Westover Terrace in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The break happened at Westover Terrace and Wendover Avenue -- closing the road temporarily.

The northbound lane has since reopened and traffic is being diverted onto Wendover Avenue.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes and use caution in the area.

It's unknown what caused the break or how long the road will be closed.

Crews on scene are working to turn off the water. Once water is off NCDOT will inspect the bridge. pic.twitter.com/SzKNpYcYVr — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 17, 2017

🚨BREAKING: Water is pouring out of the Westover Terrace bridge in Greensboro. This is the scene from Wendover Ave. pic.twitter.com/oHHTAeipJT — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 17, 2017