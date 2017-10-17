Today at 5:00: Continuing coverage of the Greensboro water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Continuing coverage of the Greensboro water main break that sent water pouring onto part of Wendover Avenue. You'll hear from someone who lives nearby, what may have caused it and when traffic won't be disrupted.

Winston-Salem East End Plan -- what's on this list of guidelines set to be unveiled this evening that could set the future for this part of the city.

And personalized risk assessments -- what they are, and how they could give you an advantage in the fight against breast cancer.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.