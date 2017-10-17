× NC woman accused of assaulting boyfriend with bacon

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina man reported on Sunday that he was slapped with a package of bacon, WTVD reports.

Yes, a package of bacon…

According to a police report, the man said he was arguing with his girlfriend at their apartment on West Lockhaven Drive in Goldsboro when she struck him in the face with an uncooked package of bacon.

Goldsboro police said charges had not yet been filed; officers did not mention if they confiscated the delicious evidence.

Hopefully, the couple can “meat” in the middle and work out their differences.