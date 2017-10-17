Master plan for Winston-Salem’s East End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's a vision Councilman Derwin Montgomery sees for the east side of town.

"It grew out of the fact that we see so much downtown," Montgomery said.

He and a group of others have been working on the East End Master Plan for almost eight months. Now, it's time to present.

Montgomery said dozens of community officials and residents attended a meeting at First Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday.

What they talked about is future growth.

"The details of how a community can look in the future," Montgomery said.

His main concerns are the current residents and how development affects them.

"Existing residents first and then what does it look like for them to benefit from the developments and investments that happen in the community," Montgomery said.

He explained the third ward should look like other developed neighborhoods in Winston-Salem.

"This is a neighborhood in the community that deserves the investment that we see in many other parts of the community," Montgomery said.

It's gong to take full community engagement in order to do that.

"If the neighbors are not present, somebody else is going to plan the future and I don't want anyone else to plan the future of this community except for the people who live here first," Montgomery said.