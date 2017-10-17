× Man tried to lure son into bathroom at Raleigh airport, mom says

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman took to Facebook to warn parents about a man she encountered at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport observation deck and kiddie park, according to WTVD.

Kara Clark posted a picture of the accused man to her Facebook account after she said he tried to lure her son into a bathroom and also tried to have a sexual conversation with her.

RDU International police have confirmed they are investigating the woman’s claims.

According to Clark, the incident happened Friday evening when the man struck up a conversation with her and then went to his truck and brought her back a glass of wine.

Clark said she was uncomfortable but didn’t want to make a scene.

“I walked near my car to pour it out,” she said. “Then I noticed him talking to my son.”

She said as she walked back, she could hear what the man was saying to her 4-year-old.

“He was telling my son, ‘You need to go to the bathroom, you need to use the bathroom.’ And my son said, ‘No, I don’t.’ He said, ‘Yes, you do. You need to go to the bathroom.’ And he asked him about three or four times that I heard and that’s when I stepped in.”

Following the incident, Clark reported the crime to RDU police and posted a picture she took of the man on her Facebook page.

Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not released the man’s identity.