Man suspected of starting fire after using propane torch to kill spiders

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona man is suspected of starting a fire after he used a propane torch to kill spiders and burn spider webs underneath his mobile home Sunday night, according to KVOA.

At about 9:20 p.m., crews responded to a mobile home in Tucson in reference to a fire. Arriving officers say an elderly woman had been carried out of the home by her son and neighbors.

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it started with the man trying to kill spiders.