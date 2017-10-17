Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ film gets a title

The Han Solo “Star Wars” prequel film finally has a name, and the title is a little on the nose.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the aptly-named title of the upcoming origins story about Han Solo, the famous smuggler-turned-hero of the previous “Star Wars” films.

“As we wrap up production I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work,” director Ron Howard said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Howard thanked fans for watching and then asked someone off screen, “Can we even say the name of the movie?”

A pair of hairy hands that presumably belong to Solo’s trusted co-pilot Chewbacca appear on screen and hands Howard a sign with the word “Solo” in the “Star Wars” franchise’s signature yellow font.

“I’ll see you next year,” Howard said closing the video.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

The film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, tells the origin story of the character made famous by Harrison Ford in the original series.

It is Disney and Lucasfilm’s latest attempt to expand the “Star Wars” universe beyond that of the Skywalker saga. The company saw success with its first “Star Wars” spinoff, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which made more than $1 billion worldwide in December.

The production of “Solo” hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride, however.

The film’s original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, left the film during its production due to creative differences with Disney’s Lucasfilm. The company then brought in Howard to finish the job.

The new title received mixed reaction from those on social media. Some fans were pumped about the film finally getting a title while others felt that it was a pretty obvious choice.

Some even joked that the film’s title sounded too much like the disposable red Solo cups.

A Star Wars Story pic.twitter.com/7CfDEMzPiL — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) October 17, 2017

Solo: A Red Cup Story — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 17, 2017

Has a Solo cup joke already been made? #StarWars — Alex Steinman (@AlexSteinman) October 17, 2017

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens on May 25, 2018.