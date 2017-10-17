× Former Elon University officer, Alamance County deputy charged with child abuse

GRAHAM, N.C. — A deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and a former Elon University police officer have been charged with child abuse.

Erin Rumley and Deputy Christopher Wilburn have been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Authorities say the 4-year-old boy is Deputy Wilburn’s son from a previous relationship. The investigation began in Sept. 2016 following a complaint to the Department of Social Services, according to an assistant district attorney with Alamance County.

Rumley was fired from her job at Elon University following her arrest.

Elon University released a statement on her termination on Tuesday:

“Elon University Campus Safety and Police was notified that a member of the department, Erin Rumley, had been arrested and charged with a felony crime unrelated to her work at the university. Based on the criminal charges and other information provided to the university by authorities, the university has terminated Rumley’s employment for cause, effectively immediately. Erin Rumley was sworn in as an Elon University police officer on March 13, 2017. Because of medical issues, she never served as a campus patrol officer. She has been on leave since September 14.”

Both bonded out of jail on Monday.

Wilburn was a deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff's Department. Rumley an officer at Elon University. @myfox8 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) October 17, 2017

#BREAKING Alamance County DA's office confirms Chris Wilburn and Erin Rumley are charged w/ child abuse. Both are law enforcement. @myfox8 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) October 17, 2017