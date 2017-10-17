Florida man pays pilot to fly ‘Boycott Jags and the NFL’ banner above stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man took his issues with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem 1,000 feet over the Jacksonville Jaguar’s stadium Sunday afternoon.

Terry Smiley hired a pilot to fly a protest banner of his own over EverBank Field before their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The banner read, “Be American, Boycott the Jags and the NFL.”

As part of his campaign, Smiley is giving away bumper stickers in hopes other supporters will join him.

“I have the right to protest and I’m going to protest it with bumper stickers, airplanes – whatever I go to do. I will continue to protest,” Smiley told Action News Jax.

In recent weeks, players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality. The protests started after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest police mistreatment of African Americans.