GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire damaged a Greensboro apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:58 p.m. at 3939 Hahns Lane.

No people were inside the building at the time of the fire, according to Greensboro Fire Department officials.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

