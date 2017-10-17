× Deputies searching for leads in Eden church break-in

EDEN, N.C. — Deputies are searching for leads after several items were stolen from a church in Eden over the weekend, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened between Friday night and Saturday evening at Lighthouse Baptist Church on N.C. 14.

Thieves stole two portable electric amps, two flatscreen televisions, two speakers, a Samsung tablet, two assisted listening receivers, two microphones, an Xbox 360 with two controls and a headset microphone.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.