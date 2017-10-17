Customers want clothes back after Winston Salem dry-cleaner closes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- As soon as you pull up to Rodem Cleaners on West Academy Street in Winston-Salem, you can tell something isn't right.

Piles of clothes sit inside, the cash register is open and empty and hand-written notes cover the front door.

"Since Friday, no one really has any idea what's going on," long-time customer Courtney Cassle said. "They shut down the day after I dropped off my clothes, I depend on this stuff and now it's locked in this place and I can't get to it and there's no one that can tell me when I can get my stuff out of there."

Cassle isn't alone. Attorney Erin Woodrum said her lucky suit, the one she was wearing when she won her first jury trial, is somewhere inside.

"Just let us know, even just a sign posted like we'll be here these hours, even if you aren't reopening, I think everyone that's looking for things would show up," Woodrum said.

FOX8 looked into the closure and learned the owner of the dry cleaner owes money in back-taxes for the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The agency shut the business down last week, but has since given the owner the keys back and relinquished full control, though we could not get an answer as to why.

Now, customers just want to know why the owner hasn't contacted them since they're in control once again.

If you have clothes inside Rodem Cleaners and are having trouble getting them back, you can call the Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Division and file a complaint at (877) 566-7226.