Burglary suspect arrested after falling asleep in dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted for burglary was arrested after falling asleep in a dumpster, according to WDRB.

Officials say Dalton Brown likely got into the dumpster to get out of the cold.

After the dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck, Brown woke up a few miles down the road and got out of the truck.

Police were called and when they responded, the learned Brown was wanted for burglary charges.

Brown was taken to the Laurel County, Kentucky, jail.