325-pound woman accused of killing 9-year-old girl by sitting on her

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 325-pound Florida woman is accused of killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on her as punishment, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged on Saturday with homicide and cruelty toward a child after paramedics found Dericka Lindsay unresponsive at a home in Pensacola. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Posey told arriving deputies that she sat on the 9-year-old as discipline “for being out of control.”

According to an arrest report, Grace Joan Smith called Posey to her house to help punish the girl. Smith told investigators that Posey hit the girl with a ruler and metal pipe before the girl ran to an armchair.

James Edmund Smith said Posey then sat on the girl for about 10 minutes before she complained she couldn’t breathe. Posey stayed on the chair for two more minutes before finally moving.

When Posey noticed Dericka was unresponsive, she called 911.

Grace Smith and James Smith were arrested and charged with child neglect.

Posey has been released on $125,000 bail. Grace Smith’s bond is set at $75,000 while James Smith’s bond is at $50,000.