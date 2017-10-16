Woman accused of beating teen boys with a bat, starving them ‘like animals’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- A Texas woman is accused of beating two teenagers with an aluminum bat, starving them "like animals" and locking them in a garage, according to KSAT.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy ran to a Sonic in San Antonio and called 911 after escaping the home where he was being kept. When deputies arrived, they noticed the teen had “severe bruising to the back, buttocks, upper thighs and upper arms."

"Not only did he suffer some pretty substantial injuries, the young man was severely underweight," said Sheriff Javier Salazar. "For a 15-year-old boy, he's only about 70 pounds."

The 15-year-old told deputies that 38-year-old Marissa Monica Cano beat him and his 17-year-old brother with a baseball bat. The teens, who are not related to Cano, were left in her care.

"At this point, they're not able to tell us when the last time was they've been to school," Salazar said. "It's pretty obvious to us at this point that these people -- this lady -- kept these young men out of school to avoid any suspicion on the part of authorities."

The teen says his 8-year-old sister was also abused, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Cano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.