National Childhood Nutrition Day brings aware to food insecurity in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Some children in the Triad are going hungry. Almost 20,000 are facing food insecurity in Forsyth County alone, according to Second Harvest Food Bank.

National Childhood Nutrition Day brings awareness to the issue and puts a focus on healthy eating.

Family services in Forsyth County, Second Harvest Food Bank, and North Carolina chefs hosted an annual child nutrition day breakfast Monday morning to shed light on the issue locally.

“A lot of the studies have shown that the rate of food insecurity in our area is among the highest in the nation,” said Bob Feikema, president & CEO of Family Services.

The food bank in Forsyth county says almost 23 percent of kids face food insecurity every day, 28 percent of them do not qualify for federal food assistance.

“Unless you've gone to bed hungry, it's hard to really understand,” Feikema said.

Families who attended the breakfast have kids in Family Services Head Start and Early Head Start programs. They are pre-school-like programs created by family services to promote school readiness. Healthy eating is one of their focuses.

“Food is so important and nutrition for young minds to grow healthy and strong,” Feikema said. “What happens with our youngest children from birth up until five, shapes the rest of their lives. “

Family Services expected to serve around 1,200 breakfast meals Monday morning.