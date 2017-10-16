× Man injured in Winston-Salem shooting dies from injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man who was shot and injured in Winston-Salem on Saturday has died from his injuries, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to 1804 N. Patterson Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found 27-year-old Desmond Lamont Redd unresponsive outside a building. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Redd died from his injuries on Monday, the release said.

Winston-Salem police said no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.