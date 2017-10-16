× Man arrested after police mistook Krispy Kreme glaze for meth receives $37,500

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man arrested after police mistook icing from a Krispy Kreme doughnut with methamphetamine received a $37,500 settlement, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Daniel Rushing, 65, sued the city after he was arrested due to an incorrect field test in 2015. He received the check in the mail last week.

In December 2015, Rushing was pulled over for speeding and not coming to a full stop when exiting a 7-Eleven parking lot. During a search, Orlando police Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins said she saw “a rock-like substance on the floorboard where his feet were.”

Following a series of tests, the glaze came back positive for meth. Rushing was arrested and taken to jail on a possession of methamphetamine.

But after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested the glaze, they determined it was sugar from a doughnut.

Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.

Rushing says he is pleased with the outcome of his case but frustrated with the initial arrest.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told the newspaper. “I’ve never even smoked a cigarette before, let alone meth.”