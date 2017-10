Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- This coming weekend, Deweyfest kicks off in Alamance County -- and it's a big deal.

The man behind it, Dewey Brown, is one of Roy's Folks and a well-known bluegrass fiddler.

But as you'll see in this edition of Roy's Folks, these days his music is getting even sweeter, thanks to his wife Leslie.