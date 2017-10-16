× Louisville head coach Rick Pitino officially fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s Athletics Association officially voted Monday to fire men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27 after the school’s alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in recruiting.

Steve Pence, Pitino’s attorney, told the Courier-Journal on Sept. 27 that the coach had been placed on administrative leave but had been “effectively fired.”

Louisville is currently on probation by the NCAA.