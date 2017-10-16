Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Louisville head coach Rick Pitino officially fired

Posted 3:01 pm, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 03:04PM, October 16, 2017

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts in the first half of the game anc during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s Athletics Association officially voted Monday to fire men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27 after the school’s alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in recruiting.

Steve Pence, Pitino’s attorney, told the Courier-Journal on Sept. 27 that the coach had been placed on administrative leave but had been “effectively fired.”

Louisville is currently on probation by the NCAA.