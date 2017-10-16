× Lexington man arrested after deputies find girlfriend bound with zip ties

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man faces charges after deputies found his girlfriend tied up with zip ties and injuries to her face, according to a press release.

On Oct. 3, deputies went to a home in the 2000 block of Marion Drive and found the woman bound. During the investigation, the girl’s boyfriend, 56-year-old Michael Layne Humphrey, was identified as a suspect and arrested on charges of first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury.

Humphrey was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center under no bond. He has a Nov. 13 court date.