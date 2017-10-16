Large police presence at High Point hotel after reported shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- There is a large police presence at the scene of a reported shooting at a hotel in High Point.

The shooting call came in around 12:15 p.m. at the InTown Suites Hotel at 2860 N. Main Street. Police say two people were shooting back and forth inside the hotel when one person was hit.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in handcuffs. He was alert and conscious, and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A second person was also taken into custody.

Police and fire crews are currently performing a "protective sweep" of the area.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

