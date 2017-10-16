Alamance County high school has largest FFA program in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- With 430 members, the Future Farmers of America program at Southern Alamance High School isn't just the largest club at the school -- it's the largest FFA program in the state.

And for many, it's the competition aspect.

Southern has a history of doing well in the state and national FFA competitions, but this year, the group has done better than ever.

And each group at competition has different rules and regulations.

They have floriculture, nursery landscape, vet science, ag sales, Envirothon, and forestry.

Each competition is designed to enhance a student's career development.