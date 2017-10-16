× Florida governor declares state of emergency ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday declared a state of emergency for Alachua County ahead of a planned speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville on Thursday.

“I find that the threat of a potential emergency is imminent,” Scott said in a seven-page executive order.

Scott’s order, Number 17-264, gives all state agencies the power to suspend rules and regulations, including for purchasing, travel and personnel actions.

Scott also activated his authority as governor to spend surplus money as he deems necessary.

“We live in a country where everyone has the right to voice their opinion, however, we have zero tolerance for violence and public safety is always our number one priority,” Scott said. “I have been in constant contact with Sheriff [Sadie] Darnell who has requested this Executive Order to ensure that county and local law enforcement have every needed resource. This executive order is an additional step to ensure that the University of Florida and the entire community is prepared so everyone can stay safe.”