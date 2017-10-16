Famous designers donate money to equine rescue group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Rihanna, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Lopez are some of the stars that wear Badgley Mishka designs. The team is now branching out and launching a furniture line at the High Point Market. But for Mark Badgley and James Mischka, other interests take them to a High Point horse farm.

"Mark is a huge equestrian and my family is involved with equestrian activities too," James Mischka said. "It's a big part of our lives and to find this operation and have access to it and see it, it's a great thing."

The Hollywood designers are taking time away from the High Point Market to visit Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement or SHERR. SHERR takes in neglected or abused horses and nurses them back to health. SHERR volunteer Sarah DeLong is thrilled to have well-known fashion designers checking out the rescue operation.

"So if people see the news and see these guys pay attention or aware of whats going on, maybe they will be too." DeLong said.

Currently Safe Haven is taking care of 27 horses. Some are recovering from dog attacks while others were neglected by their owners. The efforts of a handful of volunteers impressed Badgely.

"It's a labor of love," Badgely said. "These people work around the clock to keep these animals happy."

Mischka also likes what SHERR is doing.

"This is a great operation for rescues," Mischka said. "It's small and controllable, they do a great job. They take in as many horses as they can all of the time."

The design duo was so impressed that they made a $1,000 donation. DeLong says the donation will offset the rising of cost of winter feed and medicine.

"Usually round bails cost us $65 and with 27 horses that's a lot to feed," Delong said. "And that's in addition to grain that we feed."

And when the 2018 Spring High Point Market begins, you can bet Badgely and Mischka will be back.

"If they will take us back, we would love to come back, love to visit," Badgely said.

Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement is always looking for volunteers and accepting donations. Check out their website at sherrnc.com.