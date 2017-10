NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Monday that he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that Amy and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her,” Earnhardt wrote on Facebook.

Earnhardt has 26 wins and throughout his career.

On April 25, Earnhardt announced that 2017 would be his final year driving full time.