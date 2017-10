× Crash closes portion of US 52 southbound in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of U.S. 52 southbound in Davidson County Monday morning.

Both lanes are closed after the crash happened near exit 92. Davidson County dispatch says “two units” were taken to a local hospital.

Lanes are expected to remain closed until 9:25 a.m.

Additional details are unknown.