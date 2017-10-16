Couple captures photo of ‘ghosts’ in hotel that inspired ‘The Shining’

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A Colorado couple snapped a haunting photo of what appears to be a pair of “ghosts” at the hotel famous for inspiring Stephen King’s bestselling novel “The Shining.”

The photo, which was taken during a “Spirit Tour” at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado on Sept. 16, appears to show a young girl walking down the stairs and another figure walking up the stairs.

Jessica Martinez-Mausling posted the photo on Facebook on Oct. 6.

“At first we tried to be logical and think we somehow missed her so we asked our kids, their girlfriends and our friend if they remembered seeing a little girl,” the couple wrote in an email to the Huffington Post. “Nobody did. We do not remember seeing anything on the stairs when we took the picture.”

When you look at the child-like figure walking up the stairs, you can’t see its lower half.

“Through the stair railing posts you should see the lower half of this person like you do the tour guide and the shoes of the person on the stairs… but I can’t make out any lower half,” John Mausling said.

According to Bustle, hotel guest’s most common complaints are “items moving or lights flicking on and off on their own; some have also reported hearing children laughing or finding what looks like the imprint of a child-sized body on unused beds.”

Another photo that appeared to be a ghost was snapped in the same location last year.

By golly! I think I may have captured a #ghost at #StanleyHotel. #EstesPark A post shared by Henry Yau (@ares415) on Apr 12, 2016 at 7:33am PDT