Blackface Halloween photo causes stir at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Halloween-themed photo posted on a Fort Bragg organization’s Facebook page showing two kids in blackface is causing a stir online.

“I think it’s disgusting,” Genessa Bingham told WTVD. “This is what’s wrong with the country right now. People can just be as racist as they want. Then you’re supposed to laugh it off. You know, segregation wasn’t that long ago. My dad is African American.”

This pic was posted on Fort Bragg's Family and MWR Facebook page.Can you guess why it's getting a lot of attention? Details tonight #ABC11. pic.twitter.com/EiGvyJWouh — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 14, 2017

The image shows a puppeteer appearing to manipulate two children posing as puppets wearing blackface makeup. The picture was used to promote a “Spooktacular Halloween party” set to happen later this month. The caption on the Facebook post urged those attending to get their costumes ready.

Fort Bragg’s MWR Facebook page has since taken the photo down. It issued an apology saying the photo should not have been posted and does not represent the views of its organization.

Despite that apology, the Bingham family finds the post offensive and continues questioning why it happened.

“How can you expect us to want to support this installation and organization when you have no respect for our people?” asked Tammi Bingham.