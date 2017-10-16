Beloved Eastern Alamance High School student crowned homecoming king

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Monday morning, students at Eastern Alamance High School were still talking about Saturday night.

That night, the school crowned a homecoming king.

Cellphone video shows the moment the crowd exploded with cheers when senior Austin Marine was named homecoming king.

“I was nervous,” Austin said.

His sister, Logan Marine, also attends Eastern Alamance High School.

She was one of several family members cheering for Austin on Saturday.

“I just ran down to the field. I hugged him. It was great,” she said.

She says her brother was so excited, he wore his crown throughout the weekend.

“All weekend. All weekend,” she said.

“Not all weekend, but I wore it some,” Austin said.

That special moment was about more than a title or a tradition, it speaks to a bond that Austin has with the entire school.

“Austin’s always been one of the top people everybody votes for, everybody likes just because of his personality and he’s so loving,” classmate Tiquan Whitmore said.

“He’s just [of] good character and a great kid,” classmate Hayden Mann said.

You can usually find Austin cheering on the school athletes -- many of them are close friends.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s been dealt what he’s been dealt with where he can’t play, but I think he’s inspiration for a lot of those guys,” Football Coach and Athletic Director John Kirby said.

Austin has not allowed physical challenges to keep him from shining.

He says “it’s nice” being named homecoming king.

Austin’s family is also active in raising awareness for MPS research and similar diseases.

A 5K run/walk is happening Oct. 29 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.