Arrest made in shooting that injured 1 at High Point hotel

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have made an arrest in a Monday shooting at a hotel that left one person injured.

Kim J. Davis Jr., 25, of High Point, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

High Point police say the situation started as an argument between “several people” that got out of control. They say at least two people were shooting back and forth inside the InTown Suites on North Main Street.

Officers responded at 12:14 p.m. and found two people believed to be involved in the incident. Bother were detained by officers.

A 26-year-old man was struck three times by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

No bond or court information for Davis has been released.