Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty in desertion, avoids trial

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl plead guilty Monday to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after the Taliban held him for nearly five years.

Bergdahl was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.

The Taliban released Bergdahl in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

During questioning from a judge Monday, Bergdahl said, "I left my observation post on my own." He also said, "I understand leaving was against the law."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Bergdahl “should be shot” for walking off his post. Trump also said that “in the good old days, he would have been executed.”