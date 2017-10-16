Abandoned pig finds home, but causes headache for some neighbors in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- It's a welcome Greg Nill and his neighbors on King Richard Drive in Davidson County didn't expect to see.

“I thought they were wild at first,” he said. “It was three of them.”

“They were just running around, tearing up yards,” Nill said.

However, it was something that went snout first into his heart.

“She's the craziest pet I’ve ever had. I just have a pet pig, basically. We've had all kinds of pets but I never had a pet pig,” he said.

Nill says he first spotted three pigs a couple of months ago at a nearby lake and in an attempt to catch all three he was only able to nab this one.

He named her Piglet.

“She'll come over and lay down on my feet,” he said, as he patted her head.

However, recently Piglet has landed herself in a little bit of trouble. Some neighbors have complained that Piglet was tearing up their yards.

“Yeah, they will tear up a yard real quick rooting around,” Nill stated.

While he now has her fenced in, Nill says if Piglet’s other two pals ever show up he'll welcome them in too.

Nill says he was hit with a $25 fine by animal control Monday and ordered to keep Piglet in controlled area or be forced to give her up.

Davidson County Animal Control tells FOX8 that any animal that you own should remain on your property.​