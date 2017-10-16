Three-year-old girl drowns in grease pit at ice cream shop

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 3-year-old Auburn girl killed in grease pit accident: https://t.co/DhAQGtw2w5 pic.twitter.com/z2o6mYEULJ — WRBL News 3 (@wrblnews3) October 16, 2017

AUBURN, Ala. — A 3-year-old girl drowned Saturday afternoon after she fell into a six-foot-deep grease pit at an ice cream shop in Alabama, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.

Sadie Grace Andrews was playing with her siblings around 1 p.m. when she fell into the pit outside Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Auburn. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Video evidence from the scene shows that the young girl was playing with two of her siblings when she apparently fell through a lid covering one of the grease pits on the property,” Lee County Coroner Bill Harris wrote in a release.

Harris said the girl drowned in the in-ground container’s “sludge.”

“Her name means ‘God’s thoughtful princess,'” Sadie’s mom told AL.com. “And she really was that — always expressing gratefulness and love for God and other people. She would light up a room with her smile; she walked with a skip in her step. I’ve never met a more joyful child who loved God with all her heart.”