2-year-old denied kidney transplant because father violated probation

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old boy cannot get the organ transplant he needs because his father violated probation, WGCL-TV reports.

AJ Burgess was born without a working kidney a month early. His father Anthony Dickerson was tested and proved to be a perfect match, but Dickerson was in prison for violating his probation on weapons charges.

Dickerson got out of prison and was set to go through the procedures to donate his kidney to his son on Oct. 3. However, he went back to jail for violating his parole again for possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

When Dickerson got out, everything had changed.

“The lady said we need your parole information and your probation info. He said ‘Why?’ We need you to be on good behavior for three to four months before you can give your son the kidney. And January 2018 we will think about re-evaluating you basically,” AJ’s mother Carmella told WGCL-TV.

Emory Healthcare said they could not share specific information about the issue, citing privacy regulations.

The United Network for Organ Sharing has this statement on their website:

“You will need to answer all the questions that are asked. This includes questions about any history of “high risk” behaviors. The transplant staff will ask about your financial situation and talk about who can give you physical help and emotional support throughout the donation process. You will be asked to fully describe your reasons for wanting to donate and how it might affect your lifestyle (such as employment and family relationships). Involving your loved ones in the educational part of the evaluation process can be helpful. They can learn about the donation surgery and recovery process and support you in your decision.”

Carmella said she believes January 2018 may be too late for AJ, saying his body is starting to fail.