2 cases of Legionnaires’ confirmed at Randolph County retirement home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Legionnaires' disease is the top of discussion for a group of people at Cross Road Retirement Community.

One of them being facility Executive Director Steve Rumbley.

"Trying to keep our residents safe," Rumbley said.

The retirement facility recently confirmed two cases of the disease.

One person is a former resident and the other is a current one who lives in the Alzheimer's Care Center.

Health experts said Legionnaires' disease can be found in places like showers, faucets and even water fountains.

Rumbley said it could also be in the former resident's room too in the main building.

The water source for both the Alzheimer's Care Center and main buildings are cut off at the moment to minimize the chance of it spreading.

They have to depend on what's been brought in.

"125 gallon bottles of water on Saturday," Rumbley said. "We bought in portable washing stations."

He explained Legionnaires' disease has never been an issue in his 24 years at the facility.

These first two cases has taught him one important thing.

"Cannot catch this from human contact," Rumbley said.

This is exactly what he's telling other resident to ease their concerns.

Now, there's an investigation with the help of the Randolph County Health Department.

"Where things may have occurred, what we can do to help folks with in terms of prevention," Director Susan Hayes said.

She said to pinpoint the disease is top priority as the elderly community are most as risk because of a weaker immune system.

"That increases the opportunity for you to have serious illness," Hayes said.