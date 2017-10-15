× Toddler injured after falling off ride at North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy suffered injuries after falling off of a ride at the North Carolina State Fair on Friday, officials said.

WTVD reported that the incident was due to a user error, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. According to the agency, after the child was strapped into the Hampton Jeeps ride by his father and then he stood up while the ride was in motion.

Officials said the child’s foot got caught in the strap and he fell and was dragged.

WTVD reached out to the child’s mother and was referred to her lawyer. According to the attorney, the child is doing fine but he has several cuts and bruises.

The child’s height was not an issue because the attendant checked, according to officials.

The state labor department is still investigating the accident.

