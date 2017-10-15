× Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old woman reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old woman reported missing out of Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Dorothy Walton Walker was last seen at a home in the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to authorities. The alert was issued Sunday.

Walker has been described as an 83-year-old black woman with gray hair and brown eyes.

She stands 5’4” and weighs about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a light blue pullover top, blue slacks and black shoes, according to authorities.

Officials said she may be headed to Raleigh in a 2015 black Honda Fit with a North Carolina license reading XRT-7385.

Anyone with any information can call Winston Salem police at (336) 773-7700.