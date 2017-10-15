× North Carolina man charged with solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man faces a sex charge after authorities said he met undercover deputies for sex, thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

Anthony Shawn Cardwell, 26, of Catawba, has been charged with solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act and appearing on location.

Deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the undercover operation using social media on Saturday.

The suspect had solicited an undercover detective for sexual acts, while the detective posed as a 13-year-old girl online, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

He was charged after meeting deputies from Alamance County and Catawba County at a parking lot in Newton.

The suspect has been jailed under a $150,000 secured bond and has court planned for Monday.