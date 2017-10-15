× Multiple people injured during Louisiana oil rig explosion

An oil rig explosion has injured at least six people — one person is missing — Sunday night in Louisiana, according to The Times-Picayune.

Officials from the St. Charles Parish wrote on Facebook that “The Emergency Operations Center is aware that an oil platform is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain and that it caused the loud sound earlier tonight. Officials are responding.”

Lake Pontchartrain is about 30 minutes north of North Orleans.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also responding.

Andrew Love, who lives near the explosion, told The Times-Picayune that his “house actually shook.”

The rig is operated by CLOVELLY Oil, The New Orleans Advocate.