Motorcyclist killed in wreck with minivan Saturday night in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a minivan Saturday night in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

Adam Ward, 32, of Burlington, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to a Burlington police press release.

Officers were called to North Church Street and Bland Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. in reference to the wreck.

Police said Ward was headed west on North Church Street on a motorcycle when he collided with a minivan headed east on the same street.

Alcohol is not being considered a factor, according to police. No charges have been filed against the driver of the minivan.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously at Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.