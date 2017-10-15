× Motorcyclist injured after being rear-ended by vehicle in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A motorcyclist was injured after being rear-ended by a driver Saturday night in Guilford County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. at McKnight Mill and Hines Chapel roads, according to Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being rear-ended by somebody driving an unknown vehicle.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist.