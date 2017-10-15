× Man injured in Winston-Salem shooting, found unresponsive near building on North Patterson Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found unresponsive Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Desmond Lamont Redd, 27, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers were called to 1804 N. Patterson Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found the victim unresponsive outside a building. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Winston-Salem police said no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.