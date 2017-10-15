× Man dies after crashing into power pole in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man died after he lost control of his minivan and crashed into a power pole early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Jesus Alvirde Gasga, 39, of Winston-Salem, died as a result of the wreck, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The victim was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan south on South Martin Luther King, Jr. when it happened, according to police.

Gasga lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, hitting a power pole. He was the only person in the vehicle.

This is the 21st fatal crash of 2017, compared to 17 at this time in 2016.

The 1800 block of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive was closed due to the crash.

Anyone with any information on the wreck can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.