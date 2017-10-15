× Greensboro police investigate armed robbery reported at Sherwin-Williams store on Pisgah Church Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating after a Sherwin-Williams store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the business at 108 Pisgah Church Road at about 4:47 p.m. in reference to the incident, according to a Greensboro police press release.

A man armed with a handgun allegedly entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money and then left. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.