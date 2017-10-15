× Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co. moving out of downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company at 117 W. Lewis St. will move to 504 State St. by early next year, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

“Our wholesale volume is up,” Gibb’s owner Mark Gibb said of the brewery. “We need more space to handle our wholesale needs.”

Gibb said that as wholesale production increases, more space to store empty cans is urgently needed.

“Right now we have four products,” he said. “Our cans fill two truckloads. The empty cans are very fragile and with double and triple handling, you are losing 15 percent.”

Storing those cans on-site is more economical.

