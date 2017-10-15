× Deputies investigate armed robbery reported at Rockingham County business

RUFFIN, N.C. – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery reported at a business in Ruffin early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the Ruffin Depot at 9597 U.S. 29 Business at about 4 a.m. in reference to the incident.

The victim told investigators that he returned to his business shortly before 4 a.m. and was approached by a man with a pistol.

The suspect and victim started struggling over a bag that the victim was carrying, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The victim was struck on the head and fell to the ground, according to deputies. Money from the victim’s bag was scattered on the ground.

The suspect allegedly took a large amount of the money and took off. The victim received minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crime can call Detective Kaleb Vaden at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.