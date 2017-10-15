× Crews respond to fire reported at High Point hotel, building evacuated

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nobody was hurt in a fire reported at a High Point hotel, but the building was temporarily evacuated.

Crews were called to Hotel NC at 2000 Brentwood St. at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to the fire, according to High Point Fire Deputy Chief Tim Wright.

The fire was contained to one empty room. Authorities have not released the cause of the fire, but said the hotel was doing maintenance work at the time.

Eighteen personnel were on the scene from six units, according to the deputy fire chief. Emergency workers were called as stand by.

Arriving units saw smoke coming from the second floor. About $1,000 to $2,000 worth of damage was reported to the room, according to the fire department.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.